Sept 27 (Reuters) - Altia Consultores SA :

* H1 EBITDA 4.3 million euros ($4.8 million) versus 4.0 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 2.9 million euros versus 2.2 million euros year ago

* H1 net sales 37.3 million euros versus 32.4 million euros year ago

* Share of national sales in H1 grew to 80 percent from 65 percent a year ago

Source text: bit.ly/2dhl2J2

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)