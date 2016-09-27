BRIEF-China Fibretech updates on customer claims

Sept 28 (Reuters) - China Fibretech Ltd -
* Company had received further notices from three customers on 26 september 2016
* Noted that each of claimants have requested company to settle compensation claims by 28 september 2016
* If compensation payment is not made by 28 september 2016, company shall pay alleged economic loss incurred by claimants
* And claimants have agreed to conduct another testing on products processed by company
* And claimants have agreed to conduct another testing on products processed by company

* Trading of company shares will continue to be suspended until further notice