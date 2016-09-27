FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-China Fibretech updates on customer claims
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 27, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-China Fibretech updates on customer claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - China Fibretech Ltd -

* Company had received further notices from three customers on 26 september 2016

* Noted that each of claimants have requested company to settle compensation claims by 28 september 2016

* If compensation payment is not made by 28 september 2016, company shall pay alleged economic loss incurred by claimants

* And claimants have agreed to conduct another testing on products processed by company

* Trading of company shares will continue to be suspended until further notice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

