a year ago
September 27, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nexstar broadcasting prices $2.75 billion term loan B facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc

* Now expects to generate over $540 million of average annual free cash flow over 2016/2017 period

* Approximately $60 million annual reduction in post-closing interest expense with respect to media general deal

* Nexstar Broadcasting prices $2.75 billion term loan B facility

* Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc says term loan B facility will be issued at a price equal to 99.75% of its face value

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, priced a $2.75 billion term loan B facility

* Cost of financing media general transaction is below company's prior expectation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

