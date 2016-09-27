FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Evergrande Group's unit entered into agreements with Shenzhen Lailailai Industrial Co.
September 27, 2016 / 11:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-China Evergrande Group's unit entered into agreements with Shenzhen Lailailai Industrial Co.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group

* Aggregate consideration for disposal of grain and oil companies is RMB600 million

* Expected to recognize an unaudited before tax gain of approximately RMB5.70 billion from disposal

* Unit entered into an agreement with Shenzhen Lailailai Industrial co. Ltd

* Unit together with other wholly-owned subsidiaries of company, have entered into agreements with separate independent third parties

* Aggregate consideration for disposal is RMB2.70 billion

* Aggregate consideration for disposal of dairy companies is RMB 300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
