BRIEF-China Evergrande Group's unit entered into agreements with Shenzhen Lailailai Industrial Co.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group

* Aggregate consideration for disposal of grain and oil companies is RMB600 million

* Expected to recognize an unaudited before tax gain of approximately RMB5.70 billion from disposal

* Unit entered into an agreement with Shenzhen Lailailai Industrial co. Ltd

* Unit together with other wholly-owned subsidiaries of company, have entered into agreements with separate independent third parties

* Aggregate consideration for disposal is RMB2.70 billion

* Aggregate consideration for disposal of dairy companies is RMB 300 million