BRIEF-Mphasis Ltd recommends dividend of 20 rupees per share

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Mphasis Ltd :

* Mphasis Ltd says board approved recommendation of a dividend of INR 20 per equity share

Mphasis Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on September 27, 2016, inter alia, approved the following: 1. Recommendation of a dividend of Rs. 20/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2016. The dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, will be paid within 30 days of the Annual General Meeting.

