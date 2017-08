Sept 27 (Reuters) - Great Plains Energy Inc

* Great plains energy announces concurrent offerings of common stock and depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock

* Intends to use net proceeds to finance a portion of cash consideration payable in acquisition of Westar Energy, Inc

* Commencement of concurrent underwritten public offerings of 52.6 million shares of common stock and 15 million depositary shares