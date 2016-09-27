BRIEF-DHI Mortgage Company Ltd enters into a third amendment to second amended and restated master repurchase agreement

Sept 27 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc

* D.R. Horton Inc unit DHI Mortgage Company, Ltd., entered into a third amendment to second amended and restated master repurchase agreement

* Committed sums available under amended repurchase facility are increased to $700 million between September 23, 2016 and November 21, 2016

* After Nov 21,sums available under amended facility is $550 million during last 5 days of any fiscal quarter,first 25 days of following fiscal quarter

* Third amendment increases maximum aggregate commitment amount available under amended repurchase facility to $800 million