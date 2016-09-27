Ecuador returns to market after short hiatus
NEW YORK, Sept 27 (IFR) - Ecuador priced its second bond in a matter of months on Tuesday, seizing its chance to raise US$1bn from investors still willing to add exposure to weaker EM names.
Sept 27 Shell Midstream Partners LP
* Deal for $350 million.
* Acquisition funded with a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under shell midstream partners' credit facilities
* Agreement to acquire from Shell additional 20 percent equity interest in Mars Oil Pipeline Co,49 percent equity interest in Odyssey Pipeline
* Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. acquires interests in Mars Oil Pipeline and Odyssey Pipeline
* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders
* Acquisition is expected to close on October 3, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds details on peso, closing prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Sept 27 The Mexican peso strengthened on Tuesday as traders cheered Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton's performance against Republican Donald Trump in the first U.S. presidential debate. Many traders fear a Trump victory could threaten Mexican exports to the United States, its biggest single market. The peso firmed 2.5 percent to its strongest level in a week, rebounding from its weakest-ever d
* D.R. Horton Inc unit DHI Mortgage Company, Ltd., entered into a third amendment to second amended and restated master repurchase agreement