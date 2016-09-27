EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso rises after U.S. presidential debate

(Adds details on peso, closing prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Sept 27 The Mexican peso strengthened on Tuesday as traders cheered Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton's performance against Republican Donald Trump in the first U.S. presidential debate. Many traders fear a Trump victory could threaten Mexican exports to the United States, its biggest single market. The peso firmed 2.5 percent to its strongest level in a week, rebounding from its weakest-ever d