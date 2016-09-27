Ecuador returns to market after short hiatus
NEW YORK, Sept 27 (IFR) - Ecuador priced its second bond in a matter of months on Tuesday, seizing its chance to raise US$1bn from investors still willing to add exposure to weaker EM names.
Sept 27 Hertz Corp
* On Sept 22 issued $800 million aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior notes due 2024 under an indenture dated Sept 22 Further company coverage:
(Adds details on peso, closing prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Sept 27 The Mexican peso strengthened on Tuesday as traders cheered Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton's performance against Republican Donald Trump in the first U.S. presidential debate. Many traders fear a Trump victory could threaten Mexican exports to the United States, its biggest single market. The peso firmed 2.5 percent to its strongest level in a week, rebounding from its weakest-ever d
* D.R. Horton Inc unit DHI Mortgage Company, Ltd., entered into a third amendment to second amended and restated master repurchase agreement