FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Wells Fargo conducting investigation of retail banking sales practices
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2016 / 11:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wells Fargo conducting investigation of retail banking sales practices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co :

* Independent directors of Wells Fargo conducting investigation of retail banking sales practices and related matters

* Carrie Tolstedt has left company

* Carrie Tolstedt has forfeited unvested equity awards valued at approximately $19 million

* Independent directors have determined that Carrie Tolstedt will forfeit all of her outstanding unvested equity awards, valued at approximately $19 million based on today's closing share price

* Special committee of independent directors will lead investigation, working with human resources committee and independent counsel

* John Stumpf to forfeit unvested equity awards valued at approximately $41 million; will forgo salary during investigation

* Independent directors have retained Shearman & Sterling to assist in investigation

* Independent directors of wells fargo conducting investigation of retail banking sales practices and related matters

* Neither Stumpf nor Tolstedt will receive a bonus for 2016

* Tolstedt will receive no severance

* John Stumpf has recused himself from all matters related to independent directors' investigation and deliberations

* Initial actions will not preclude additional steps being taken with respect to Stumpf, Tolstedt or other executives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.