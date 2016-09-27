Sept 27 Wells Fargo & Co :
* Independent directors of Wells Fargo conducting
investigation of retail banking sales practices and related
matters
* Carrie Tolstedt has left company
* Carrie Tolstedt has forfeited unvested equity awards
valued at approximately $19 million
* Independent directors have determined that Carrie Tolstedt
will forfeit all of her outstanding unvested equity awards,
valued at approximately $19 million based on today's closing
share price
* Special committee of independent directors will lead
investigation, working with human resources committee and
independent counsel
* John Stumpf to forfeit unvested equity awards valued at
approximately $41 million; will forgo salary during
investigation
* Independent directors have retained Shearman & Sterling to
assist in investigation
* Independent directors of wells fargo conducting
investigation of retail banking sales practices and related
matters
* Neither Stumpf nor Tolstedt will receive a bonus for 2016
* Tolstedt will receive no severance
* John Stumpf has recused himself from all matters related
to independent directors' investigation and deliberations
* Initial actions will not preclude additional steps being
taken with respect to Stumpf, Tolstedt or other executives
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: