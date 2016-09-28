BRIEF-Intueri Education Group receives letter of support from ANZ Bank

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Intueri Education Group Ltd :

* Advises that it has received a letter of support from ANZ Bank

* Bank remains supportive of intueri and its previously advised strategy of restructuring its businesses in new zealand

* Has agreed with anz bank to appoint an independent party for reviewing financial forecasts and future funding requirements

* "bank will continue to work constructively with intueri to review existing funding arrangements and restructure if required" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: