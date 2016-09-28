BRIEF-IMF Bentham announces funding of class action against against UGL Ltd

Sept 28 (Reuters) - IMF Bentham Ltd :

* Imf proposes to fund claims of certain current and former shareholders of ugl limited ("ugl)" against ugl

* Claims relate to alleged misleading or deceptive conduct and to alleged breaches by ugl of its continuous disclosure obligations

* New australian funding agreement - ugl limited-imf.ax

* Class action will be conducted by slater and gordon lawyers in melbourne

* "imf's funding of class action is conditional on sufficient claimants with valid claims entering into funding agreements with imf"