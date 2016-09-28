BRIEF-Hella confirms 2016/2017 FY giudance

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co

* Says starts into new fiscal year with a rise in sales and profitability

* Says sales in first three months of fiscal year 2016/2017 increase by 5.2 percent on a currency and portfolio adjusted basis

* Says for fiscal year 2016/2017, company expects sales and adjusted ebit to grow in middle single-digit percentage range and adjusted ebit margin to be in line with previous year

* Says adjusted ebit margin improves from 6.8 percent to 7.6 percent

* Says adjusted ebit margin improves from 6.8 percent to 7.6 percent

* Says generally confirms guidance for this fiscal year 2016/2017 and its positive business outlook