BRIEF-Steinhoff to raise at least 1.89 bln euro via placing

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Steinhoff :

* JSE: SNH - Steinhoff Announces A Capital Increase

* Proceeds to be used to replace acquisition related facilities entered on deal to buy mattress firm holding corporation, poundland group plc

* Management board resolved to increase its issued and outstanding share capital

* 162 million new ordinary shares will be subscribed for by upington investment holdings b.v.

* 60 million new ordinary shares will be subscribed for by lancaster 101 proprietary limited

* An additional up to 110 million new ordinary shares will be offered to institutional investors via an accelerated bookbuild

* Total gross proceeds to steinhoff from above transactions will be at least eur 1,890 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: