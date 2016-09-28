FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Steinhoff to raise at least 1.89 bln euro via placing
September 28, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Steinhoff to raise at least 1.89 bln euro via placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Steinhoff :

* JSE: SNH - Steinhoff Announces A Capital Increase

* Proceeds to be used to replace acquisition related facilities entered on deal to buy mattress firm holding corporation, poundland group plc

* Management board resolved to increase its issued and outstanding share capital

* 162 million new ordinary shares will be subscribed for by upington investment holdings b.v.

* 60 million new ordinary shares will be subscribed for by lancaster 101 proprietary limited

* An additional up to 110 million new ordinary shares will be offered to institutional investors via an accelerated bookbuild

* Total gross proceeds to steinhoff from above transactions will be at least eur 1,890 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

