BRIEF-Steinhoff to raise at least 1.89 bln euro via placing

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Steinhoff :
* JSE: SNH - Steinhoff Announces A Capital Increase
* Proceeds to be used to replace acquisition related facilities entered on deal to buy mattress firm holding corporation, poundland group plc
* Management board resolved to increase its issued and outstanding share capital
* 162 million new ordinary shares will be subscribed for by upington investment holdings b.v.
* 60 million new ordinary shares will be subscribed for by lancaster 101 proprietary limited
* An additional up to 110 million new ordinary shares will be offered to institutional investors via an accelerated bookbuild
* Total gross proceeds to steinhoff from above transactions will be at least eur 1,890 million