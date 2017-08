BRIEF-Patrimoine Et Commerce H1 gross rental income up at 20.5 million euros

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Patrimoine Et Commerce SCA :

* H1 gross rental income 20.5 million euros ($22.98 million) versus 16.6 million euros year ago

* H1 current operating profit adjusted for the promotional activity up at 17.5 million euros (against 14.2 million euros at 30 June 2015)

* H1 EPRA earnings 12.6 million euros versus 10.0 million euros year ago

* At June 30, 2016, valuation of investment properties amounted to 636 million euros, up 4.7 percent versus 31 Dec. 2015 ($1 = 0.8921 euros)