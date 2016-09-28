BRIEF-Castellum issues green bonds

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Castellum AB :

* Issues green bonds

* Bond issue amounts to 1.00 billion Swedish crowns ($116.25 million), in form of bonds with 5-year duration

* Says issue was carried out partly as fixed-rate bond for nominal 350 million crowns, with annual coupon interest of 1.875 pct, and partly as FRN-bond for nominal 650 million crowns, with floating interest rate corresponding to 3-month STIBOR-rate + 1.95 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6020 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)