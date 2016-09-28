GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge down on Europe bank woes, lower oil
TOKYO, Sept 28 Asian stocks were lower on Wednesday, with European banking sector concerns and lower crude oil prices dulling investors' appetite for riskier assets.
Sept 28 Baidu Inc :
* Baidu leads $60 million investment to establish brazil-based investment fund 'easterly ventures'
* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Sept 28 Asian stocks were lower on Wednesday, with European banking sector concerns and lower crude oil prices dulling investors' appetite for riskier assets.
* Great plains energy prices concurrent offerings of common stock and depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
* South Korea orders recall of cars with Takata air bags - WSJ