a year ago
BRIEF-Solocal Group completes terms of its restructuring plan
September 28, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Solocal Group completes terms of its restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Solocal Group :

* Solcal Group completes the terms of its financial restructuring plan

* Presentation of terms of reinstated debt of 400 million euros ($448.44 million)

* Reinstated debt: 400 million euros new bonds with a maturity of 5 years

* Floating rate (based on 3-month Euribor with a minimum of 1 percent) plus a margin of between 3 and 9 percent reviewed semi-annually

* Company should pay between 7 and 8 percent of interest for first six-month post bond issuance

* Company would have option, at any time, to redeem these bonds at 101 percent of their nominal value

* Distribution of one free share for each existing share, replacing shareholders' warrants Source text : bit.ly/2delfet Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

