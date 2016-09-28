BRIEF-Baidu leads $60 mln investment to establish brazil-based investment fund
* Baidu leads $60 million investment to establish brazil-based investment fund 'easterly ventures'
Sept 28 Oncodesign SA :
* Says GSK will provide EUR35 million support over a four year period
* To use funding to integrate site, its capabilities into its business and ensure continued employment of transferring staff over the period
* GSK, Oncodesign announce agreement for Oncodesign's acquisition of GSK's research centre in France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Great plains energy prices concurrent offerings of common stock and depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
* South Korea orders recall of cars with Takata air bags - WSJ