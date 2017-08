Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oncodesign Sa

* GSK and oncodesign have signed an agreement for Oncodesign to acquire François Hyafil research centre from GSK

* Agreement is expected to become unconditional and effective by or on 1st December 2016

* Under terms of agreement, GSK will provide eur 35 million support over a four year period