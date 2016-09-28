FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Qumak H1 net result turns to loss of 6.3 mln zlotys yoy
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
September 28, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Qumak H1 net result turns to loss of 6.3 mln zlotys yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Qumak SA

* H1 net loss 6.3 million zlotys ($1.65 million) versus a profit of 1.7 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 revenue 176.0 million zlotys versus 352.8 million zlotys a year ago

* Said decrease in revenue due to the stagnation in the public market and delays in announcements of new tenders for intelligent IT solutions financed from EU funds

* Said H1 2016 net result influenced by deferred income tax

* The company restated its financial results for H1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8180 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.