Sept 28 (Reuters) - Europejski Fundusz Energii SA :

* Its unit, Discovery sp. z o.o., buys 9,900 shares of Emarket sp. z o.o.

* Currently Discovery sp. z o.o. holds 93 percent stake in Emarket sp. z o.o.

* Emarket sp. z o.o. is owner of online shop eMmarket.pl Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)