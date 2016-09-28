BRIEF-Plaisio Computers H1 EBIT falls to EUR 1.6 million

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Plaisio Computers SA :

* H1 consolidated EBIT of 1.6 million euros ($1.79 million) versus 3.7 million euros year ago

* H1 consolidated revenue of 132.3 million euros versus 133.3 million euros year ago

* H1 consolidated EBITDA of 2.9 million euros versus 4.9 million euros year ago

* H1 consolidated EBT 1.1 million euros versus 3.4 million euros year ago

* Taking out of consideration the effects of the adverse foreign exchange differences for the first half of the year, the percentage decrease in EBITDA and EBIT limited to 6.3% and 13.2%, respectively

