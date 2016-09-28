FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Plaisio Computers H1 EBIT falls to EUR 1.6 million
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 28, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Plaisio Computers H1 EBIT falls to EUR 1.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Plaisio Computers SA :

* H1 consolidated EBIT of 1.6 million euros ($1.79 million) versus 3.7 million euros year ago

* H1 consolidated revenue of 132.3 million euros versus 133.3 million euros year ago

* H1 consolidated EBITDA of 2.9 million euros versus 4.9 million euros year ago

* H1 consolidated EBT 1.1 million euros versus 3.4 million euros year ago

* Taking out of consideration the effects of the adverse foreign exchange differences for the first half of the year, the percentage decrease in EBITDA and EBIT limited to 6.3% and 13.2%, respectively

Source text- bit.ly/2dywi1G Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.