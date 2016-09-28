FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Phoenix Group to buy Abbey Life 935 mln pounds
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Phoenix Group to buy Abbey Life 935 mln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings :

* Proposed acquisition of Abbey Life

* Consideration of 935 mln stg in cash payable on completion

* Consideration and estimated expenses to be financed through fully underwritten rights issue to raise 735 mln stg, 250 mln stg new bank facility

* Acquisition to add 10 bln stg of assets under management and approximately 735,000 policyholders

* Attractive price representing 0.89x multiple of solvency II own funds and 0.77x of MCEV

* Acquisition will support a proposed increase in dividends in respect of 2017 to 197 mln stg

* Acquisition expected to generate about 0.5 bln stg of aggregate cashflows between 2016 and 2020

* Completion of acquisition by end of 2016, subject to regulatory approvals

* Acquisition also expected to generate cashflows of about 1.1 bln stg in aggregate from 2021 onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.