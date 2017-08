Sept 28 (Reuters) - Lantern Hotel Group Ltd :

* Sale of central hotel

* Has entered into a contract for sale of freehold of central hotel

* Sale price of $1.95m is 22% below the 30 June 2016 book value

* Programme for divestment of non-core hotels is continuing with sale processes underway for both commodore and brisbane hotels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: