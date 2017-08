Sept 28 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* Euronext Paris S.A. have approved the admission of shares representing the share capital of Noxxon Pharma NV IPO-NOXX.PA on Alternext Paris

* Shares admitted to trading: 2,051,097 existing shares

* Shares reference price: 21.34 euro

* First trading date is 30 September 2016 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)