Sept 28 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch Inbev SA :

* Anheuser-Busch Inbev announces approval of its shareholders for combination with SABMiller

* Combined group will retain the name Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV following completion of the combination Source text: bit.ly/2d91tjY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)