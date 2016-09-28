SABMiller shareholders approve AB InBev takeover
LONDON, Sept 28 SABMiller shareholders approved the brewer's takeover by rival Anheuser-Busch InBev on Wednesday, paving the way for one of the biggest proposed mergers in history.
Sept 28 S.Africa's Competition Commission:
* Competition Commission raids cargo shipping companies
* Conducting search and seizure op of 6 cargo shipping cos premises operating in Western Cape, Kwazulu-Natal provinces
* Searching premises of Hamburg Sud South Africa (PTY) Ltd, Maersk South Africa (PTY) Ltd, Safmarine (PTY) Ltd
* Searching premises of Mediterranean Shipping Co, Pacific International Line South Africa, CMA CGM Shipping Agencies SA
* Suspect cos engaged in collusive practices to fix incremental rates for shipment of cargo from Asia to South Africa
* During search Commission will seize documents and electronic data
* Has obtained warrants authorizing it to search premises of these companies at Western Cape High Court and Pietermaritzburg High Court (Bengaluru Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Sept 28 German financial regulator Bafin is not working on an emergency plan for Deutsche Bank , two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.
* At SABMiller general meeting, special resolution to approve UK scheme and provide for its implementation was also passed by requisite majority.