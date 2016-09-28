FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Time watch Investments updates on agency agreements and administrative services agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Time Watch Investments Ltd

* TWB entered into asia sales agency agreement with fortune concept, europe sales agency agreement with swiss fashion time

* Twb entered into administrative services agreement with fortune concept

* Deal in relation to appointment of fortune concept, swiss fashion time and swiss watch group as non-exclusive agent for sale of watches

* Entered into middle east sales agency agreement with swiss watch group

* Each of international sales agency agreements shall have a term commencing from 1 october 2016 and ending on 30 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

