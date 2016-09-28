FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fuxing China Group Limited updates on construction progress of the group's Xiamen headquarters
September 28, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fuxing China Group Limited updates on construction progress of the group's Xiamen headquarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Fuxing China Group Limited :

* Pdf 1: Fuxing China Group Limited (Update On Construction Progress Of The Group's Xiamen Headquarters)

* Typhoon did not cause any material adverse impact on financial position of group

* Group estimates that costs of re-installation of glass curtain walls and related repair work to be approximately rmb 20 million

* Completion of construction of hq project would be delayed till q2 of 2017 instead of end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

