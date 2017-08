Sept 28 (Reuters) - Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd

* Production figures for august 2016 of rubber 349,597 kg

* Production figures for august 2016 of crude palm oil produced 268,431 mt

* Production figures for august 2016 of fresh fruit bunches 372,891 mt

* Production figures for august 2016 of palm kernel produced 63,211 mt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: