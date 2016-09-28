SABMiller shareholders approve AB InBev takeover
LONDON, Sept 28 SABMiller shareholders approved the brewer's takeover by rival Anheuser-Busch InBev on Wednesday, paving the way for one of the biggest proposed mergers in history.
Sept 28 SABMiller Plc :
* Results of shareholder meetings
* SABMiller shareholders have passed both of resolutions at UK scheme court meeting
* 95.46 pct of votes at UK scheme court meeting in favour of deal, 97.37 pct of votes at general meeting in favour of deal
* Majority in number of scheme shareholders, who voted and who together represented over 75 pct by value of votes cast, voted in favour of resolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* At SABMiller general meeting, special resolution to approve UK scheme and provide for its implementation was also passed by requisite majority. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)