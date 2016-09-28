BRIEF-Singapore Exchange collaborates with member firms to address market misconduct

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Limited

* Sgx Collaborates With Member Firms To Address Market Misconduct)

* First initiative is trade surveillance handbook which aims to improve members understanding of what constitutes improper market conduct

* Sgx regularly discusses with members any unusual trading behaviour

* Subsequent dashboards will be released on a quarterly basis from january 2017.

* Initiatives to detect and stop market misconduct, foster good trading practices and maintain fair and transparent marketplace

* Launched two initiatives in collaboration with member firms

* Second initiative is members surveillance dashboard

* First dashboard will be released to members this week and will cover alerts generated from april to august 2016