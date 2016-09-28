FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Singapore Exchange collaborates with member firms to address market misconduct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Singapore Exchange collaborates with member firms to address market misconduct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Limited

* Sgx Collaborates With Member Firms To Address Market Misconduct)

* First initiative is trade surveillance handbook which aims to improve members understanding of what constitutes improper market conduct

* Sgx regularly discusses with members any unusual trading behaviour

* Subsequent dashboards will be released on a quarterly basis from january 2017.

* Initiatives to detect and stop market misconduct, foster good trading practices and maintain fair and transparent marketplace

* Launched two initiatives in collaboration with member firms

* Second initiative is members surveillance dashboard

* First dashboard will be released to members this week and will cover alerts generated from april to august 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.