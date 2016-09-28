BRIEF-Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group announces proposed acquisition of leased premises of Chengnan store

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group Ltd :

* Pdf 1: Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group Ltd. (Proposed Acquisition Of The Leased Premises Of The Chengnan Store)

* Unit entered into 5 separate conditional sale and purchase agreements with hui'an hongyi property development co.,

* Aggregate consideration payable by QZM to Hui'an Hongyi in respect of proposed acquisition is rmb122.2 million

* Deal in respect of proposed acquisition of retail premises located at Hui'an County,, Fujian Province, Prc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: