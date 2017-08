Sept 28 (Reuters) - Telus Corp :

* TELUS receives approval for a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to $250 million in TELUS common shares over next 12 months

* New NCIB will permit purchase of up to 8 million TELUS shares, 1.4 percent of outstanding shares as at September 16, 2016