BRIEF-BOC Aviation updates on transaction relating to sale of two leased aircraft

Sept 28 (Reuters) - BOC Aviation Ltd

* Discloseable Transaction Relating To The Sale Of Two Leased Aircraft

* Consideration for sale of relevant aircraft is us$188 million

* Company has entered into aircraft sale agreement with certain subsidiaries of a third party aircraft leasing company

* Co has agreed to sell relevant aircraft to buyer and to concurrently transfer leases between company's subsidiary and lessee in respect of relevant aircraft to buyer

* Proceeds of transaction will be used by company to fund future aircraft investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: