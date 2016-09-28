FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BOC Aviation updates on transaction relating to sale of two leased aircraft
September 28, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BOC Aviation updates on transaction relating to sale of two leased aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - BOC Aviation Ltd

* Discloseable Transaction Relating To The Sale Of Two Leased Aircraft

* Consideration for sale of relevant aircraft is us$188 million

* Company has entered into aircraft sale agreement with certain subsidiaries of a third party aircraft leasing company

* Co has agreed to sell relevant aircraft to buyer and to concurrently transfer leases between company's subsidiary and lessee in respect of relevant aircraft to buyer

* Proceeds of transaction will be used by company to fund future aircraft investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
