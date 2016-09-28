BRIEF-HWA AG H1 sales up at 49.0 million euros

Sept 28 (Reuters) - HWA AG :
* H1 sales improved by more than 32% year-on-year to 49.0 million euros ($54.95 million)
* Is anticipating a significant improvement in earnings in second half of 2016
* Sales will be up as against previous year for 2016 as a whole
* Management board is forecasting FY EBIT margin in a range of between 4% and 6%
* EBIT amounted to 0.9 million euros in first six months of 2016 with net earnings of 0.5 million euros
* Michael Wilson appointed chief technology officer