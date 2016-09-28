FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HWA AG H1 sales up at 49.0 million euros
September 28, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-HWA AG H1 sales up at 49.0 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - HWA AG :

* H1 sales improved by more than 32% year-on-year to 49.0 million euros ($54.95 million)

* Is anticipating a significant improvement in earnings in second half of 2016

* Sales will be up as against previous year for 2016 as a whole

* Management board is forecasting FY EBIT margin in a range of between 4% and 6%

* EBIT amounted to 0.9 million euros in first six months of 2016 with net earnings of 0.5 million euros

* Michael Wilson appointed chief technology officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

