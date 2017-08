Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sfinks Polska SA :

* Signs a reverse factoring deal with Bank Ochrony Srodowiska (BOS) of up to 10 million zlotys ($2.6 million) until Sept. 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon:

