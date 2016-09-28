BRIEF-Ariad announces regulatory approval for Iclusig (ponatinib) in Japan
* Ariad announces regulatory approval for Iclusig (ponatinib) in Japan
Sept 28 Moody's Corp :
* Moody's Corporation updates full year 2016 guidance
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $4.70 to $4.80
* Sees FY effective tax rate now expected to be 31% to 31.5%
* Full year 2016 GAAP EPS includes an anticipated non-cash foreign exchange gain of approximately $0.18 related to a subsidiary reorganization
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 GAAP EPS guidance of $4.70 to $4.80; FY 2016 non-GAAP EPS guidance of $4.55 to $4.65
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.55 to $4.65 excluding items
* "Increased issuance activity combined with a greater impact from our cost savings initiatives has resulted in a modestly improved outlook"
* Says full year global MIS revenue is still expected to decrease in low-single-digit-percent range
* FY US revenue is expected to be flat and public, project and infrastructure finance revenue is expected to increase about 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ariad announces regulatory approval for Iclusig (ponatinib) in Japan
* Expects to report top-line data from its phase 2 clinical study in systemic sclerosis in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Low interest rates, litigation taking their toll (Wraps earlier stories on Deutsche Bank)