BRIEF-Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group updates on formation of a joint venture

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd
* Union united (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company) entered into jv agreement with jv partners
* Maximum capital commitment of jv partners and union united will be at an aggregate investment amount of hk$900
* Capital commitment of hk$270 million payable by union united will be funded by internal resources of group
* Intention of jv parties to operate jv company to engage in potential overseas equity investment