a year ago
BRIEF-Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group updates on formation of a joint venture
September 28, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group updates on formation of a joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd

* Union united (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company) entered into jv agreement with jv partners

* Maximum capital commitment of jv partners and union united will be at an aggregate investment amount of hk$900

* Capital commitment of hk$270 million payable by union united will be funded by internal resources of group

* Intention of jv parties to operate jv company to engage in potential overseas equity investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

