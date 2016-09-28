FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion's unit enters investment agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co Ltd

* La Chapelle-voluntary Announcement In Relation To The Strategic Investment In Hc Industrial And Formation Of The Joint Venture

* Investment Agreement Entered Into Between Unit LCEM, Deyue And HC Industrial

* Lcem has agreed to make a capital injection of RMB50 million into HC Industrial

* LCEM and HC industrial have also entered into joint venture agreement to establish joint venture

* Pursuant to JV HC Industrial and LCEM will make a capital contribution of RMB8 million and rmb12 million respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

