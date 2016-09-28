FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Ford issues one safety recall and one safety compliance recall in North America
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ford issues one safety recall and one safety compliance recall in North America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* Issuing a safety recall for approximately 900 2014 Ford transit connect vehicles to reinstall panoramic roofs

* Is issuing a safety compliance recall for approximately 74,000 2013-17 Ford focus manual transmission, rear hatchback vehicles

* Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the 2013-17 Ford Focus hatchback and Ford Focus RS vehicles issue

* Ford issues one safety recall and one safety compliance recall in North America

* Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with issue Source text (ford.to/2drPWvP) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.