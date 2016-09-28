BRIEF-Fitch says low oil prices weakens state support and operating environment for GCC banks

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Fitch on GCC Banks:

* Impaired loans ratios have benefited from strong growth and loan restructuring but are expected to worsen if oil prices remain low for longer

* Performance ratios in Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia reflect more dynamic operating environments with more lending opportunities

* low oil prices weakens state support and operating environment for GCC banks

* Growth in Qatar is clearly above GCC peers as government spending has remained strong

* Saudi banks remain least dependent on market funding

