Sept 28 (Reuters) - CHINA PROPERTIES INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD

* China Ppt Inv-voluntary Announcement - Business Update On Asset Management Business And Change In Use Of Proceeds From Rights Issue

* Company has decided to subscribe for non-voting participating shares of segregated portfolio for a total amount of HK$190 million

* Subscription will be funded by net proceeds raising from a previous rights issue