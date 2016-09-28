FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-China Putian Food updates on issue of convertible bond and non-convertible note due 2018
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 28, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-China Putian Food updates on issue of convertible bond and non-convertible note due 2018

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - China Putian Food Holding Ltd

* Issue Of Convertible Bond And Non-convertible Note Due 2018 And Update On Proposed Redemption Of The Existing Convertible Bonds

* Net proceeds from convertible bond and note, after deducting expenses, are expected to be approximately hk$220.2 million

* Subscription agreement in respect of subscription for and issue of (i) convertible bond in principal amount of hk$150 million

* Subscription agreement in respect of subscription for and issue of he non-convertible note in principal amount of hk$110 million due 2018

* Net proceeds of approximately hk$11.6 million will be applied for developing business of black hog farming

* Says on an event of default there may be occurrence of resignation or cessation of cai chenyang as chairman

* Investor and company entered into subscription agreement

* Net proceeds from issue of convertible bond and note will be applied to pay for redemption of existing convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.