a year ago
BRIEF-Belle International updates on divestment of Baroque
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 28, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Belle International updates on divestment of Baroque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - BELLE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD

* Belle Intl-inside Information - Proposed Disposal Of Shares In Baroque Japan Limited In The Proposed Offering

* Board of directors of baroque informed co that it approved proposed offering, Baroque obtained listing approval on proposed offering from tokyo stock exchange

* Total net proceeds from disposal expected to be equivalent to approximately HK$446.1 million, if over-allotment option not exercised

* Group is expected to recognize a gains on proposed disposal and dilution gain of approximately RMB236.8 million and RMB276.0 million

* Market capitalization of Baroque upon completion of proposed offering is expected to be approximately JPY79,526.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

