a year ago
BRIEF-Co-Prosperity Holdings announces placing of new shares under general mandate
September 28, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Co-Prosperity Holdings announces placing of new shares under general mandate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Co-Prosperity Holdings Ltd :

* Co-prosperity-placing Of New Shares Under General Mandate

* Placing agent and company entered into placing agreement

* Placing agent agreed to place, up to 642.4 million placing shares to currently expected not less than six placees who are independent third parties

* Aggregate nominal value of placing shares under placing will be hk$64.2 million

* Maximum net proceeds from placing will amount to approximately hk$137.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
