BRIEF-Co-Prosperity Holdings announces placing of new shares under general mandate

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Co-Prosperity Holdings Ltd :
* Co-prosperity-placing Of New Shares Under General Mandate
* Placing agent and company entered into placing agreement
* Placing agent agreed to place, up to 642.4 million placing shares to currently expected not less than six placees who are independent third parties
* Aggregate nominal value of placing shares under placing will be hk$64.2 million
* Maximum net proceeds from placing will amount to approximately hk$137.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: