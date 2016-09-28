FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's assigns (P)B3 to Pakistan's sovereign sukuk
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's assigns (P)B3 to Pakistan's sovereign sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Moody's assigns (P)B3 to Pakistan's sovereign sukuk

* Moody's - Sovereign's institutional challenges reflected in Pakistan's very low scores on governance indicators in areas

* Moody's - Moody's assessment recognizes there has been sustained progress on structural reforms under Pakistan's program with IMF

* Moody's - Rating reflects view that Sukuk certificate holders will be exposed to sovereign credit risk incorporated in Pakistan government's issuer rating

* Moody's - Expects to remove the provisional status of the rating upon the closing of the proposed issuance and a review of its final terms Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.