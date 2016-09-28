BRIEF-Moody's assigns (P)B3 to Pakistan's sovereign sukuk

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Moody's

* Moody's assigns (P)B3 to Pakistan's sovereign sukuk

* Moody's - Sovereign's institutional challenges reflected in Pakistan's very low scores on governance indicators in areas

* Moody's - Moody's assessment recognizes there has been sustained progress on structural reforms under Pakistan's program with IMF

* Moody's - Rating reflects view that Sukuk certificate holders will be exposed to sovereign credit risk incorporated in Pakistan government's issuer rating

* Moody's - Expects to remove the provisional status of the rating upon the closing of the proposed issuance and a review of its final terms