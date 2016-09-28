FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Casino buys back 333 mln euros in bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Casino SA

* The public bond tender offer launched on Sept. 20 allows Casino to buy back respectively 150 million euros, 95.2 million euros and 88.1 million euros of the bonds maturing in August 2019, January 2023 and August 2026, or a cumulated nominal amount of 333.3 million euros.

* This bond tender offer has no material impact on financial expenses in 2016 and will improve 2017 financial result by 10 million euros. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

